Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,851. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $123.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average is $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.61.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

