Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RMT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. 101,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,034. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 884,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 54,659 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 271,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

