Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:RMT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. 101,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,034. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $12.56.
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
