Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Insider Thomas B. Raterman Purchases 1,000 Shares

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $12,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,778.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $497.27 million and a PE ratio of 14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $14.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 155.29%.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,139,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 13.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,144,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after acquiring an additional 255,383 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,409 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $4,487,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,885,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

