RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €38.87 ($39.66) and last traded at €38.38 ($39.16). Approximately 2,749,397 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.08 ($38.86).
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.91.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
Further Reading
