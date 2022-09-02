RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €38.87 ($39.66) and last traded at €38.38 ($39.16). Approximately 2,749,397 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.08 ($38.86).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.91.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.