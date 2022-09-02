SafeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $2.98 million and $101.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars.

