Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.71-$4.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.90 billion-$31.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.73 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.20-$1.21 EPS.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $153.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,297,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.61, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $150.87 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,165,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,392. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,023,534,000 after acquiring an additional 130,181 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.3% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 37,210 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Salesforce by 45.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,253,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $206,820,000 after purchasing an additional 389,554 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 875,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $185,880,000 after purchasing an additional 186,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

