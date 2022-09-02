Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Sanshu Inu has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Sanshu Inu has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $13,354.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sanshu Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.76 or 0.01496501 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00829287 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015640 BTC.
About Sanshu Inu
Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @SanshuToken. The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SanshuArmy.
Buying and Selling Sanshu Inu
