Savix Reaches Market Cap of $51,851.67 (SVX)

Savix (SVX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Savix coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00003747 BTC on exchanges. Savix has a total market capitalization of $51,851.67 and $46.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Savix has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Savix Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 162,901 coins and its circulating supply is 69,475 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Savix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

