SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,152 shares of company stock worth $19,190,652 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $326.40 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.05 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.33.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

