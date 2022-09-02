Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.51 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.20 EPS.

SAIC traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 639,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $97.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.31.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.86.

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,085,000 after purchasing an additional 76,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

