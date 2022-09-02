Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$37.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CWB. Cormark boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.50 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.50.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

TSE:CWB opened at C$24.44 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$24.02 and a 52-week high of C$41.56. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.01.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$642,753. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,759 shares of company stock worth $130,586.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

