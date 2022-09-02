Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEE opened at $53.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $53.14 and a 12-month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

