Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $62.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sealed Air from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Sealed Air stock opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $53.14 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

In other Sealed Air news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,257,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,444,000 after acquiring an additional 148,634 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Sealed Air by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after acquiring an additional 417,485 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,294,000 after acquiring an additional 22,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

