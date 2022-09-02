SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.22–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.00 million-$113.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.08 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.64 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.20.

SecureWorks Price Performance

Shares of SCWX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,544. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $862.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 22,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $239,578.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 590,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,459.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 105,788 shares of company stock worth $1,108,865. 85.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SecureWorks by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SecureWorks by 44.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in SecureWorks by 30.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SecureWorks by 282.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

