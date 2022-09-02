Seedify.fund (SFUND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.22 Million

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for $2.02 or 0.00010104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $70.22 million and $3.25 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,463% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.90 or 0.12454692 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00826773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015986 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,703,838 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars.

