Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.51

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 1.51 and last traded at 1.51, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays upgraded Senior from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
Senior Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.56.
Senior Company Profile
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
Featured Stories
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.