Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading Up 1.5%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 1,020,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,318,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 226.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 83,535 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 506.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 168,619 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $2,171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 34.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 156,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

