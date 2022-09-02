Shelton Capital Management Acquires 76,683 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,154 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,683 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.3% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.48. 839,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,226,844. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

