Shelton Capital Management Has $16.81 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.6% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 297.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 332,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,390,000 after buying an additional 249,155 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 301,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,656,000 after acquiring an additional 96,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,376.8% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,634,664. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $130.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.