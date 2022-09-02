Shelton Capital Management Has $8.61 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.42.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock traded down $7.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $412.91. 20,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,624. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.