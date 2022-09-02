Shelton Capital Management Purchases 71,331 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 152.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,331 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.13. The stock had a trading volume of 426,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,301,693. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $258.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

