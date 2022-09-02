Shelton Capital Management Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 269,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,655,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

