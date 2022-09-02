SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $72,625.88 and $25.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,225.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.05 or 0.07990175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00026715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00163585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00290252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.07 or 0.00756801 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.00584022 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001121 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

