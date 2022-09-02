Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.36 billion-$8.36 billion.
Shiseido Stock Down 2.9 %
OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $36.24. 64,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,794. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $35.27 and a 12 month high of $76.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80.
About Shiseido
