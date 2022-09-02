Short Interest in Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Decreases By 8.5%

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,500 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 271,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 414.2 days.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CROMF opened at $12.66 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CROMF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

