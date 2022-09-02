Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Drops By 7.5%

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.04.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DPZ opened at $371.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $397.15 and its 200 day moving average is $388.19. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $321.15 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

