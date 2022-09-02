Short Interest in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Drops By 9.1%

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 458,100 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Liberty Braves Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $291.06 million, a P/E ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $32.69.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter.
About The Liberty Braves Group
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.