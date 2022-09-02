Short Interest in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Drops By 9.1%

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 458,100 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 310,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 525,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $291.06 million, a P/E ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $32.69.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.