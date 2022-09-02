Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,361 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 866,039 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,945,000 after acquiring an additional 614,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,827,000 after acquiring an additional 552,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,167,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,441,000 after acquiring an additional 512,967 shares during the period. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 3.8 %

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

SBSW opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Articles

