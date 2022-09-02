Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.68-$6.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of SIEGY opened at $50.37 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $89.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $19.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.
