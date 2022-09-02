Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.68-$6.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $50.37 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $89.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $19.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($171.43) to €153.00 ($156.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($193.88) to €178.00 ($181.63) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.22.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

