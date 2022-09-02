Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,542,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,047,000 after purchasing an additional 276,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $518,891,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.86. 54,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,492. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.06 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

