SingularityDAO (SDAO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.08 Million

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001903 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $14.93 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,348.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00133183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00035098 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00084503 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao.

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

