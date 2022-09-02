SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Bought by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,474 shares during the period. SiTime comprises 9.3% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of SiTime worth $91,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 30.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

SITM traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,303. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.92 and a 200-day moving average of $181.80. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $96.11 and a 1-year high of $341.77.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,839,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $266,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,365 shares in the company, valued at $24,923,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company's stock.

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

