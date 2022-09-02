Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. 5,103 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 1,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 96 to SEK 97 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 95 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.85.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

