SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading Up 5.7%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 2.99 and last traded at 2.97. Approximately 45,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,388,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SMRT shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on SmartRent in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SmartRent to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on SmartRent to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 6.92.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $587.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 4.75 and a 200 day moving average of 5.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SmartRent news, Director Robert T. Best purchased 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.65 per share, for a total transaction of 306,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,905,222 shares in the company, valued at 17,904,060.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other SmartRent news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 77,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.70, for a total transaction of 439,139.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,919,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 113,542,272.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert T. Best acquired 84,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.65 per share, for a total transaction of 306,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,905,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately 17,904,060.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,480,727 shares of company stock worth $7,301,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SmartRent by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SmartRent by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Read More

