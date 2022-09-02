SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading Up 5.7%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 2.99 and last traded at 2.97. Approximately 45,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,388,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on SMRT shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on SmartRent in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SmartRent to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on SmartRent to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 6.92.
SmartRent Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $587.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 4.75 and a 200 day moving average of 5.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SmartRent by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SmartRent by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.
About SmartRent
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SmartRent (SMRT)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.