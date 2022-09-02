Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.01% from the stock’s current price.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Smartsheet Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

