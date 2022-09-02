Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.00 million-$194.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.06 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Smartsheet Stock Up 10.8 %

NYSE SMAR traded up $3.34 on Friday, hitting $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,192,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,555. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 132.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

