Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.56–$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.31 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.56)-($0.49) EPS.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE SMAR traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,192,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,555. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,326,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,480,000 after buying an additional 66,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,326,000 after buying an additional 82,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,445,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,174,000 after buying an additional 49,637 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.