Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.86.
