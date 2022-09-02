Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Southern Cross Media Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get Southern Cross Media Group alerts:

About Southern Cross Media Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation of audio content for distribution on broadcast and digital networks. It operates in two segments, Audio and Television. The company owns 99 radio stations in FM, AM, and DAB+ radio, as well as 23 regional radio stations; broadcasts 92 free to air TV signals in regional Australia; operates LiSTNR, an audio destination for consumers housing radio, podcasts, music, and news; and offers sales representation for open audio platform SoundCloud and Sonos Radio.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Cross Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Cross Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.