Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,055 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises about 1.0% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,886 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,062,000 after acquiring an additional 69,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $107,911,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LUV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 78,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.