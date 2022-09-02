Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Achieves Market Cap of $191,065.01

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market capitalization of $191,065.01 and $7,959.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 82% against the dollar and now trades at $262.80 or 0.01317902 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00830078 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015687 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap MILK2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap MILK2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spaceswap MILK2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

