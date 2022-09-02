Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Achieves Market Cap of $191,065.01

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market capitalization of $191,065.01 and $7,959.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 82% against the dollar and now trades at $262.80 or 0.01317902 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00830078 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015687 BTC.
About Spaceswap MILK2
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Buying and Selling Spaceswap MILK2
Receive News & Updates for Spaceswap MILK2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spaceswap MILK2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.