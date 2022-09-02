SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) Shares Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.53% of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Price Performance

Shares of HAIL opened at $36.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $64.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85.

