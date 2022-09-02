SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc. owned about 0.46% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $23,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.50. 428,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,361,327. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.07. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $170.62.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

