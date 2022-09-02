Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Down 10.0% in August

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Sphere 3D Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANY opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.48. Sphere 3D has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 1,300.83%.

Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Sphere 3D by 55.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 190,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.