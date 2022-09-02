Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Down 10.0% in August

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Sphere 3D Price Performance
NASDAQ:ANY opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.48. Sphere 3D has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $11.98.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 1,300.83%.
Sphere 3D Company Profile
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.
