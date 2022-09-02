Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of Spire Global stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 33.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.