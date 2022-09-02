Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPWH. B. Riley began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $351.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 498,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 98,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

