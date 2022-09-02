Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,140 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.