Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO) Insider Purchases C$171,019.96 in Stock

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 155,600 shares of Steppe Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$171,019.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,442,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,179,550.56.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 34,900 shares of Steppe Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$38,362.08.

On Friday, August 19th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 129,700 shares of Steppe Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$142,592.18.

On Tuesday, August 16th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 179,800 shares of Steppe Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$197,330.50.

Steppe Gold Stock Performance

Steppe Gold stock opened at C$1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,271.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.29. Steppe Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.95 and a 52-week high of C$1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Separately, Couloir Capital raised their target price on Steppe Gold to C$2.22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

(Get Rating)

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Featured Stories

