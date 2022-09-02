Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 296,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Stericycle has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $72.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 117.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 13.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 7.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

