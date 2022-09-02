Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 11,925 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sterling Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. 989,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,033,758. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

