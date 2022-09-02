Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 1,472 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sterling Investment Management LLC cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,727. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $148.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

